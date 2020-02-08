Ashok Leyland, others to buy part of Everfin stake in Hinduja arm

Consequent to Everfin Holdings’ decision to sell part of its stake in HLFL, Ashok Leyland, with other investors, has decided to acquire the shares in five tranches.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) on Friday informed the stock exchanges that it, along with other investors, has decided to acquire part of PE investor Everfin Holdings’ stake in its vehicle finance subsidiary — Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLFL) — for a consideration of Rs390.49 crore. HLFL is a RBI-registered non-banking finance company.

In its communication, Ashok Leyland said the company, along with other investors, had entered into a supplemental share purchase agreement with Everfin Holding to acquire 3,28,14,401 equity shares collectively (constituting 7% in the paid-up share capital of HLFL) at an agreed price of Rs119 per share. The agreement to acquire the equity shares of HLFL has been spread over a period of nine months in various tranches, the company added.

It may be recalled that in November 2017, Ashok Leyland had bought out Everfin Holdings’ 4.68% stake in HLFL for a consideration of Rs225 crore, sources in the know said. Everfin Holdings, an arm of Everstone Group, has been the investor of HLFL since 2013. For the fiscal year ended March 2019, HLFL had reported a profit of Rs275.64 crore on a revenue of Rs2,560.64 crore. The other details were not made public.

Consequent to Everfin Holdings’ decision to sell part of its stake in HLFL, Ashok Leyland, with other investors, has decided to acquire the shares in five tranches. Of the 7% holding, 2.11% has already been acquired by other investors, the company said in a filing. The acquisition of shares is expected to be completed before July 31, 2020. Hinduja Leyland Finance was incorporated on November 12, 2008. It is one of India’s leading vehicle finance NBFCs with a focus on urban and semi-urban markets. Through a vast network of branches, it finances a wide range of commercial and personal vehicles, which include medium- and heavy-commercial vehicles (MHCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), small commercial vehicles (SCVs), cars, multi-utility vehicles, three wheelers, and two wheelers, as well as various kinds of used vehicles. It also finance tractors and construction equipment, and provide loans against property (LAP).