Ashok Leyland enters 2-year pact with ICICI Bank

Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICICI Bank to offer customised financial solutions to buyers of its vehicles.

As part of the two-year financing partnership, authorised dealers of Ashok Leyland would work in tandem with the private-sector lender to offer financing to buyers across the country, with a focus on semi-urban and rural locations.

“With this MoU, lClCl Bank will be a preferred financier for providing finance to the customers buying Ashok Leyland vehicles,” the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in an exchange filing.

Ashok Leyland’s chief operating officer Anuj Kathuria said, “With a pan-India presence, both organisations can leverage their strengths for the mutual benefit of customers.” Ravi Narayanan, head for secured assets, lClCl Bank, said, “In order to give impetus to the commercial vehicle sector, we bring forth customised, technology-led and speedy credit and other financial solutions to the fleet owners of trucks and buses and assist them in the growth of their business. With this partnership, we will also offer the whole gamut of our banking products and services to the customers of Ashok Leyland and its dealers.”

The current financial year has been a bad one for vehicle sales as well as auto finance. Auto dealerships have particularly been hit amid a slowing down of credit disbursements by banks, which were wary of a large pile-up of inventory in the system.

Sluggish vehicle sales have also had an impact on overall credit growth in the system. Non-food credit growth in the banking system fell to a two-year low of 7.92% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fortnight ended November 9. The credit growth figure is the lowest since October 2017. Vehicle loans grew a mere 4% y-o-y in September, as per sectoral data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During the September quarter, commercial vehicle and equipment loans segment of ICICI Bank grew 28% y-o-y to Rs 23,721 crore. Domestic loan growth of the bank grew 16% y-o-y during Q2FY20.