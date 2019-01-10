Ashok Leyland bags orders for 2,580 buses from STUs

All these buses are likely to be dlivered before March 2019.

Ashok Leyland on Wednesday confirmed that it has bagged orders from IRT (Institute of Road Transport) Chennai, UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation) and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking) for manufacturing a total of 2,580 buses. These orders are among the largest from state transport undertakings (STU’s) for a single OEM. All these buses are likely to be dlivered before March 2019.

Vinod K Dasari, MD, Ashok Leyland, said: “We are very happy to receive the confirmation of these orders from state transport undertakings. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India.”