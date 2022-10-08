Asha Ramanathan named PwC India COO; Gayathri Parthasarathy joins to lead financial services

PwC India on Friday announced that Asha Ramanathan would be the firm’s new chief operating officer (COO) effective October 1. Gayathri Parthasarathy joins the firm to lead its financial services sector.

Ramanathan is a qualified chartered accountant and became a partner in 2009. She specialises in the pharma, industrial, consumer products and service sectors, having advised several large global clients. She has also held the position of the firm’s diversity and inclusion leader from 2015-2017 and introduced many reforms.

Gayathri has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector. She has been the lead partner on strategy and transformation projects for a number of large financial institutions. Gayathri joins us from IBM Services, where in her most recent role she was the Asia Pacific financial services leader. Prior to this, she also worked with KPMG, Accenture and Oracle, among others.