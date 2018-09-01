As Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger completes, telecom sector sees new pecking order emerge

After NCLT’s approval, merger of of Vodafone and Idea Cellular now finally stands complete. (Reuters)

Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger: After NCLT’s approval, merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular now finally stands complete. The new entity would be the country’s largest telecom operator surpassing Bharti Airtel with total revenues of over Rs 80,000 crore, 400 million customers, 35 percent subscriber market share and 41 percent revenue market share. With the completion of merger, the pecking order of the industry would change.

At the end of June 2018, Bharti remained the market leader with a subscriber count of 344.56 million, followed by Vodafone at 222.73 million, Idea with 220.60 million and Jio with 215.26 million, according to the latest numbers released by TRAI.

Jio, which entered the market in September 2016, added subscribers with its free voice and data offers for the first six months followed by attractive tariff options with free voice and 4G data for as low as Rs 3-5 per GB.

Last year, Tata Sons Ltd sold its consumer mobile business to India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio this year acquired spectrum, mobile-phone towers and fibre assets of his brother Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications Ltd. Airtel has also bought Telenor’s ailing Indian subsidiary, Telenor India, as also Tikona Digital Network.

Meanwhile, in the April-June quarter, Bharti Airtel posted a 74 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to 973 million rupees ($14 million). The company’s India operations clocked a net loss of 9.4 billion rupees. Over 31 percent decline was seen in the revenue of Vodafone India during the same period. However, Reliance Jio, registered a net profit of 6.12 billion rupees on revenue of 81.09 billion rupees.Jio turned in a net profit of 7.23 billion rupees for its first year of commercial operations during the fiscal year ended March 2017.