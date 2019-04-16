Govt rushes to bring airfares in check; DGCA finds ticket prices up 10 to 30%

The Minister also asked the Civil Aviation Secretary to take required steps to protect passenger rights and engage with all stakeholders.

Amid concerns of rising airfares, government once again met airline representatives on Tuesday and advised them to continue to monitor the fares and keep them as low as possible, news agencies reported, citing unidentified officials. The aviation regualtor DGCA has identified 40 sectors vulnerable to fare increase and the aviation regulator took fare levels between March 7 to 14 as base to compare data, CNBC TV18 reported citing the Civil Aviation Secretary.

The fares on 40 sectors are 10 to 30 per cent higher, DGCA said. “We monitor domestic airfares daily particularly on high density routes & routes where alternate mode of transport is not available or is difficult. Based on monitoring process,DGCA engages with airlines when spurt in airfares is observed at any sector for appropriate action,” news agency ANI reported citing DGCA.

As cash-starved Jet Airways drastically limiting its operations, the number of flights being operated on various routes have come down leading to a surge in air ticket prices.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways' founder and former CEO Naresh Goyal is no longer in the race to buy stake in the troubled airline, which is up for bidding by potential suitors, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid, the report said. It follows and puts rest to the speculation of the lenders' consortium having selected four suitors for the cash-strapped airline.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways’ founder and former CEO Naresh Goyal is no longer in the race to buy stake in the troubled airline, which is up for bidding by potential suitors, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid, the report said. It follows and puts rest to the speculation of the lenders’ consortium having selected four suitors for the cash-strapped airline.

Even with the board meeting of Jet Airways underway to discuss the future course of action and amid the talks of temporary suspension of the operations of Jet Airways, the airline’s troubles do not seem to come to an end. The beleaguered airline is struggling to stay afloat with its flights down to less than 10 from the earlier fleet of 119.