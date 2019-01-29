As Reliance Jio soon turns 3, Akash Ambani shares telco’s future plans

Reliance Jio will soon turn three in September later this year. (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio will soon turn three in September later this year. After its disruptive entry into the country’s telecom sector back in 2016, the telecom firm has come a long way. The company, however, has not stopped at it and plans to offer more services to the customers going ahead, said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

“….At Reliance Jio we’ve focused on what can bring societal value. That’s our mission and the consumer will be at the forefront of it,” he said at a media event. The company also hopes to bring more opportunities for the Indians moving ahead, he also said.

Akash Ambani also thanked his father and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with the company employees for being the driving force behind Jio’s success. On being asked about the current customer base of the telco, Akash Ambani said, “The number is growing on a daily basis, but last I saw it was 285 million.”

Reliance Jio Q3 Results

Reliance Jio recorded a profit for the fourth time in a row in the country’s highly competitive telecom sector as billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed telco clocked in a jump of 65 per cent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December quarter as against Rs 681 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The robust performance is mainly on the back of a rise in customer base.

While average revenue per user of Reliance Jio continued to decline, the impact seems to have mitigated with a sharp increase in customer base to 28 crore by the end of December, from 16 crore in the year-ago period.