As NCLT processes drag on, PSBs put Rs 25,000 crore NPAs on sale

Frustrated by delays in the resolution process under the insolvency law, a clutch of state-owned lenders sought to sell bad loans worth Rs 25,000 crore in the three months to September. Lenders have been losing money in cases awaiting a decision in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or the appellate tribunal or even in the Supreme Court with the process dragging on.

While it isn’t as though Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) are snapping up toxic assets, banks are nonetheless trying their luck. Disappointed with the CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process), they are betting on sales via ARCs to recover their dues.

In a telling statement, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar had said after the lender announced results for Q1FY20: “As far as recovery estimates are concerned, last time was the same situation — Rs 16,000 crore can come. Every quarter, I am looking towards the sky and the gods and praying (to) get all those decisions and recover this money.” Kumar was referring to the accounts of Essar Steel, Alok Industries and Bhushan Power & Steel.

Data put together by FE show non-performing assets (NPAs) totalling some Rs 25,000 crore were put up for sale by seven public-sector banks (PSBs). The biggest cache of bad loans of Rs 10, 441 crore was put on the block by Bank of Baroda (BoB). Of this, the biggest exposure was that of Reliance Communications (RCom) which owes BoB Rs 2,105 crore. RCom is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Earlier, in June, BoB had also sought bids from ARCs for its exposures to Bhushan Power & Steel (Rs 2,099 crore) and Alok Industries (Rs 903 crore).

Both assets were named in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) first list of large NPAs that were taken to the insolvency courts and are still languishing there. IDBI Bank had the second-largest sale list with assets worth Rs 9,756 crore. SBI put up assets worth Rs 1,034 crore for sale, while Union Bank of India (UBI) sought buyers for its Rs 1,212-crore exposure to Adlabs Entertainment. Several large NPAs have been unable to see full resolution and, as a result, banks’ stressed books and provisions have been bulging.

ARCs bought quite a few assets from banks in 2018, but the emergence of a liquidity crisis later that year led to fewer deals being struck this year. “The liquidity crisis hit all NBFCs (non-banking finance companies), and ARCs, falling under that category, were hit by the contagion,” a senior executive with a large PSB said.

Stress resolution has become a key factor for banks’ ability to get re-rated. After SBI reported elevated slippages in Q1, analysts said more stress may be getting added to the book in the quarters ahead. “We now expect slippages of Rs 50,000 crore in FY20 against Rs 40,000 crore earlier with credit costs of 145 basis points (bps) in FY20, and increase our normalised credit costs to 100 bps for FY21-22,” Nomura wrote in a post-results note.

