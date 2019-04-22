As Game of Thrones comes to an end, brands look to leverage fanbase with merchandise

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 2:45 PM

With the Game of Thrones drawing to a close, brands are looking to leverage the fan base of the show across India.

A still from the first episode of season 8.

The global phenomenon Game of Thrones is coming to an end and with it, brands have been vigilant to leverage the fan base that the show has created over a span of eight years. With official and unofficial merchandise both available in the market, the question is how will these products fare once the hype around Game of Thrones settles down with the show finale on 26 May 2019.

Desi brands have jumped on board to fan the Game of Thrones obsession. The recent addition is of House of Masaba with its official collaboration with Game of Thrones. The popular celebrity designer Masaba Gupta will be launching the collection soon. “The palette is largely grey, black, white and red. Winter is the essence of the show. You will see a lot of hints of that in the collection,” Masaba Gupta said in a video. “With this, there will be a lot of people who wanted to own a piece of show for the life,” she added.

Mainly catering in apparel (t-shirts, to be precise), these brands have tapped the growing pop-culture market with the evident target audience being savvy youth. These brands, including Souled Store, RedWolf, EpicStuff etc., have a niche market of devoted fans pan-India. The collection does not restrict to t-shirts only. With quirky posters of one-liners from the show, mugs featuring fan-art or show stills and notebooks with quotes of fan-loved characters, these products have filled a gap in the market where pop-culture products were not an easy find. Other products include coasters, key-rings, backpacks, slippers, lapel pins, badges etc. Mobile covers are a recent rage as well.

Meanwhile, queries have been sent to Souled Store and BlackWhiteOrange regarding the market size of these products and how are they expected to fare once the dust settles down for the Game of Thrones.

India is not the only market where showrunners have launched Game of Thrones products or collaborated for them. Recently, global footwear brand Adidas had also announced its partnership with HBO to launch Game of Thrones-inspired collection for shoes, based on the various houses and factions that are represented in the show. These include white and blue coloured ‘White Walker’ sneakers and re, orange, black coloured ‘Fire and Blood’ sneakers among others.

