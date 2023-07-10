scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

As Foxconn withdraws, Vedanta says other partners lined for chip plant

Vedanta said that it has redoubled efforts to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for semiconductors and affirmed that India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains.

Written by PTI
Vedanta, Vedanta semiconductor plant, Vedanta chip plant, foxconn,
The company had announced plans to set up its chip plant in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

After withdrawal of Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn from its chip joint venture, Vedanta on Monday asserted that it is fully committed to its semiconductor project and has lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry.

Vedanta said that it has redoubled efforts to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for semiconductors and affirmed that India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains.

Also Read

Vedanta reiterates that it is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry. We will continue to grow our Semiconductor team, and we have the license for production-grade technology for 40 nm from a prominent Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM),” Vedanta said in a statement.

Also Read

The company had announced plans to set up its chip plant in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore. However, its JV partner Foxconn has announced to pull out of the project.

“We will shortly acquire a licence for production-grade 28 nm as well. Vedanta has redoubled its efforts to fulfil the prime minister’s vision for semiconductors and India remains pivotal in repositioning global semiconductor supply chains,” the statement said.

More Stories on
Foxconn
Vedanta

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 18:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS