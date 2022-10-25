As digital projects grow, IT deals get smaller, specialised 

As IT services companies are increasingly signing up deals to accelerate digital transformation of their clients, the nature of such pacts is changing to become shorter and smaller. Digital projects are aimed at solving specific customer pain points and therefore tend to be smaller in size and value and of shorter duration than traditional contracts.

“Some customers want to introduce a big digital programme, so they break it into smaller programmes and then take it step by step. So, we see a higher percentage of smaller deals in the overall pipeline,” C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech, said.

As clients move towards more digital modes of operations, analysts do not see monolithic long-term deals. “Unlike monolithic deals of the past, we are seeing more specialised, outcome-based approaches delivered through more ecosystem-based approaches. In addition, the duration is also shorter and typically for three years because the visibility of technology is limited, and clients don’t want to get themselves locked into long term contract when there are many unknowns,” DD Mishra, senior director analyst at Gartner, said.

Smaller digital deals which revolve around creating more value for clients than saving costs also come at a premium. “The traditional technology-led deals are less popular and shrinking and are less profitable. Providers who heavily depend on the traditional component of revenue may struggle with the fiscal situation over a period. We see many providers are making this shift towards increasing dependency on digital component of their revenue to circumvent the future risk. However, there are providers who are more interested in driving top line growth with large deals thinking that they will be able to transform that over a period. This comes with its own challenges. In addition, shorter duration works well for both client and provider as uncertainty is high in the market,” added Mishra.

In the case of short-cycle digital deals, clients usually choose the existing vendor to execute subsequent phases of their transformation programme and such deals have their own advantages.

“These are smaller, complex projects where margins as a percentage of revenue are higher. Digital projects, like consulting projects, are also the gateway to downstream work, which presents larger and longer maintenance opportunities. Digital projects need to be viewed as the tip of the spear in IT, much like consulting projects,” said Abhisek Mukherjee, cofounder and director, Auctus Advisors.

Migration to the cloud remains a strong driver of digital deals. “Cloud adoption continues to be a powerful growth driver. We have plenty of deals this quarter once again and more in the pipeline. Our strong partnerships with the hyper scalers, deep expertise on their platforms, and our industry-specific solutions and domain knowledge have helped us gain share in this space,” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS, said in a post-earnings call.

During the September quarter, none of the Indian IT services companies bagged a mega deal worth $1 billion or more. The share of digital revenue continues to rise for most of these companies.

For Infosys, revenues from the digital business grew 31.2% in constant currency from a year earlier and contributed 61.8% to the total revenues for the quarter ended September. For HCLTech, the digital or ‘mode 2’ business grew 30.9% in constant currency from a year ago. Some such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have stopped calling out digital revenues separately as the lines between the traditional and digital offerings are getting blurred.

The nature of deals is expected to remain smaller and shorter going forward as the share of the digital revenue is only expected to rise. Enterprises across sectors are moving online and fast-forwarding their digital transformation initiatives. The global spending on the digital transformation of business practices, products and organisations is forecast to increase 17.6% from a year ago to reach $1.8 trillion in 2022, according to IDC. The digital priorities that will see the largest investments in 2022 include back-office support and infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and digital supply chain optimisation.