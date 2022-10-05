As agility becomes a priority for organisations, Low Code No Code applications will continue to gain traction

By Sanjeev Nair

Technology, since its inception, has had a single purpose-to make our lives easier. And as time progresses, we will see more and more complex technology coming together to make things far simpler for the end user. As organisations fast track their digital transformation agendas, many digital service providers are constantly innovating to make this journey a smooth one for their customers. From what used to be insights gathered through shop floor interactions or telephonic queries, the world has moved to digital interactions which are creating usable data every second. This data will be the fuel for future growth as companies analyse the same to better understand their customer journeys and hyper-personalise their offerings to stay relevant to their users in a highly competitive market.

The need for faster, quicker, better deployment is what led to the creation of the popular low code no code tools today. These platforms allow users to perform specific tasks without the need to code. In fact, Forrester Research estimates that 75% of app development would use low-code platforms by the end of 2021. The simple drag-and-drop interface involves very little IT help, thus enabling businesses without significant IT support to perform tasks much more efficiently. With productivity in the Developer community increasing, corporates can achieve better agility and go to market sooner with LCNC platforms. Interestingly Gartner too predicts that by 2024, 75% of large enterprises will use at least four low-code platforms.

The growing popularity of Low Code No Code Platforms in data analytics

Data analysis that requires hours of intervention from IT experts is revolutionised by low-code data analytics that leverages machine learning to simplify big data consumption. A low-code data analytics platform helps organisations of all sizes to leverage insights effectively. For example, websites become the gateway to gathering customer information, every business with an online presence generates enormous data, including metrics on customer website usage, demographics, website journey, and more. These platforms set the bar for competition by making it exceedingly simple to adjust to changing market needs. For example, Banks and other financial institutions can use low-code/no-code data analytics tools to map-out customer user journeys within the website. This allows them to understand customer experience and create a more Omni channel offering. In fleet management, low-code data analytics tools are advantageous as it helps mine require data from various sources within the need to program. And in IIoT systems with a low-code analytics platform enable users to customise analytics faster and improve meaningful insights while reducing development effort.

Low-Code has the power to significantly expedite on new customer experiences

For a long time, the market has relied heavily on the developer community to create simple to complex apps. These effort intensive methods have previously delayed deployments often to the agony of product developers as well as users who are quick to move to other service providers for ease of doing business. However, with the emergence of the cloud, giving the experience of the here and now, flexibility in IT architecture has become a non-negotiable. A competent low-code platform could offer various services, including customer and field service, core operations, mission-critical operations, and tactical & employee apps. In addition, these low-code platforms are ready-made tools that can be used for analytics, visual user interface, and reusable components, which accelerate business transformation and help improve business productivity.

Professional help in choosing the right platform will be critical to realising ROI

Businesses use low-code technologies because they need something “quick and adaptable.” However, like most software development technology not all LCNC platforms are made equal as they come with different features, pricing and could be targeted at a diverse audience. And this could subsequently change the ROI as well. Hence it is crucial to partner with experts who can best assess which platform best suits your company’s requirements. According to a NASSCOM Study, heavy investment in adopting low code-no code platforms has generated over USD 400 million for the Indian IT service sector in FY21. This signifies that many companies are taking the help of professional service providers to architect their user experience journey.

Addressing data security will be critical with the increase in LCNC adoption

Decentralisation of IT almost seems inevitable with adoption of independent LCNC platforms However, even as the benefits of LCNC solutions are encouraging and options are plenty, as the dependency on this tech grows, the fear of shadow IT and potential security compromise is also high. While non-IT department user’s self- design business applications for their own business requirements, it also means creation of datasets in silos. In many cases, users also experiment with multiple platforms by way of trial and error to arrive at what works best for them, further putting their work and data at risk. This is why it is important that service providers with the right knowledge of LCNC platforms guide organisations on the right IT tool mix to meet their business requirements.

Although the LCNC platforms relatively occupy a minority share in the overall application services market in India, as the range of applications broaden with measurable ROI, it is expected to grow significantly faster and become a go-to tool for companies looking to stay ahead of the curve.

(Sanjeev Nair is the chief technology officer at Conneqt Digital. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)