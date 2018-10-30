Arvind to list brands, engineering businesses by January 2019

The textile major last week received the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval for the scheme of demerger of its branded apparel and engineering businesses into separate entities.

The listing of the brands and engineering businesses of Arvind will be done in January 2019, Kulin Lalbhai, executive director, told a news channel on Monday. The textile major last week received the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval for the scheme of demerger of its branded apparel and engineering businesses into separate entities.

On Monday, shares of Arvind closed at Rs 334.35 on the BSE, up 4.11% from its previous close. Shareholders of Arvind will be entitled to one share of Arvind Fashions for every five shares held and one share of Anup Engineering for 27 shares held. At present, three companies are managed as separate entities.

Last year in October, Arvind announced that it would demerge its branded retail and small engineering businesses. Post demerger, there will be three different companies — Arvind Ltd, Arvind Fashions and Anup Engineering. The company has guided for a 10-12% growth in revenue in engineering business, which is debt free. Lalbhai said, “Post demerger, Arvind will continue with the textile business. Revenue growth in the coming five years is expected to be around 10-12% and capital expenditure will be around `2,500 crore.”

Anup Engineering, which manufactures critical process equipment for several core industries, is a debt-free company. It reported five-year revenue CAGR of 25% and expects a 10-12% revenue growth in FY19. Lalbhai said, “Demerger or delisting will happen in next 3-4 weeks from now and the new listing will be in January 2019.”

Analysts expect the company will witness better demand growth in the second half of the year compared to the first half. According to a Kotak Securities report, the brokerage has revised growth estimates of the company for branded apparel (Arvind Fashions) and textiles business (Arvind) based on assumption of slower growth rate in H1FY19.

The brokerage has assumed revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% in branded apparel business, 8.9% CAGR in textiles business and 17.5% CAGR in engineering business (Anup Engineering) with EBITDA margin improvement of 200 basis points in branded apparel business, 160 basis points in textiles and 90 basis points in engineering business in FY18-20 earnings.

Based on this, Kotak Securities has cut consolidated earnings per share for FY19 by 10.4% and for FY20 by 11.8%. Kotak has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock. Arvind is expecting strong growth in H2FY19 backed by major festivals in October and November.

Arvind’s revenue grew 10.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,861cr in Q1FY19. EBITDA was up 17.7% year-on-year to `246 crore. The EBITDA margin in Q1FY19 was 8.61%, compared to 8.1% in Q1FY18.

The net profit in Q1FY19 grew 13.3% year-on-year to Rs 64.3 crore. Revenue from the textile business grew 2.3% to Rs 1,561cr in Q1FY19, branded apparels grew 13.9% to `1,016 cr and advance material division grew 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 127 cr.

Revenue from branded apparel grew 18% year-on-year. Power Brands – Arrow, US Polo Association, Flying Machine and Tommy Hilfiger – grew 16% year-on-year.