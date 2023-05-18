scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Arvind Ltd reports Q4FY23 revenue fall on weak demand

Given the uncertain economic environment, Arvind Ltd expects its overall revenue growth to be muted in the medium term, it said in a statement.

Written by Reuters
Arvind Ltd, textile manufacturer, revenue, profit, Q4FY23 results, quarter results, economic environment, cost of materials, denim revenue, investment
Arvind Ltd reported a 14% drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday. Image: Reuters

India’s textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd reported a 14% drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday hurt by weak demand in its key textile segment. Consolidated revenue from operations fell to 18.81 billion rupees ($230.01 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 21.97 billion rupees a year earlier. Given the uncertain economic environment, Arvind expects its overall revenue growth to be muted in the medium term, it said in a statement.

The Ahmedabad-based company’s net profit rose 17% to 970 million rupees, aided by a sharp drop in expenses. Total expenses were down 13% in the quarter, with the cost of materials consumed falling 29% to 8.92 billion rupees. The company’s profit in its mainstay textiles division dropped 43%, while that in its advanced materials segment – that includes composites, industrials and human safety materials -increased 47%.

Also Read

The textile segment’s denim revenue shrunk 46% as price realisation fell in tandem with cotton prices, while its garment revenue fell 25% with exports customers postponing purchases. Arvind has also planned an investment program of around 6 billion rupees over the next two years to grow its advanced materials and garments businesses, the company said in the statement.

Also Read

It reduced its net debt by 3.56 billion rupees to 13.27 billion rupees by the end of the last financial year. The company also approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth up to 2 billion rupees. It also declared a dividend of 5.75 rupees per share for the last financial year. Shares of the company fell 2% after the results before reversing course to end the day 3.5% higher.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 17:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market