Arvind Kumar Singh takes over as SAIL director for technical and projects

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Saturday said Arvind Kumar Singh has taken over as the director (technical, projects and raw materials) with effect from September 3.

Prior to this, Singh was working as the executive director (works) in the company’s IISCO plant. He joined SAIL in 1987.

The country’s steelmaking giant Steel Authority of India (SAIL), a Maharatna PSU, on Friday said that it supplied the entire specialty DMR grade steel for the nation’s first indigenously built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant.