Arvind Fashions posts Q4FY23 profit at Rs 28.53 crore, revenue up 24.4%

Arvind Fashions Limited on Tuesday posted profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at Rs 28.53 crore, up 27.5 per cent as against Rs 22.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1140.01 crore, up 24.4 per cent in comparison to Rs 916.70 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 124 crore, up 69.2 per cent on-year. The Board also recommended a dividend at 25 per cent, that is, Re 1 per equity share of Rs 4 each for the financial year ended March 2023.

