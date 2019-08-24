Arun Jaitley’s demise: India Inc. pays condolences to former finance minister and BJP stalwart

India’s former Finance minister Arun Jaitley, 66, breathed his last on Saturday at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri/ 28.12.2015.)

India’s former Finance minister Arun Jaitley, 66, breathed his last on Saturday at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. The towering statesman Jaitley during his stint as the finance minister in Modi government was instrumental in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) even as he oversaw controversial economic decision of demonetisation taken in 2016. Jaitley also worked on the Bofors scandal in 1990 as the then additional solicitor general of India. As a lawyer, he also represented large multinationals including beverage giants — Coca Cola and Pepsi. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and two children, Rohan and Sonali who are lawyers. With the tragic demise, prayers and condolences started pouring in on Twitter from across quarters including India’s top business leaders.

“Very sad about Arun Jaitley. Stood for conviction and commitment. Will miss his presence and fragrance,” tweeted Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak.

Very sad about Arun Jaitley. Stood for conviction and commitment. Will miss his presence and fragrance. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) August 24, 2019

“Nation has lost a warm, dedicated, outstanding parliamentarian who will be remembered as a creator of a modern BJP, for his brilliant legal mind, for his impeccable oratory skills, for bravely steering GST and other reforms,” said Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises

Nation has lost a warm, dedicated, outstanding parliamentarian who will remembered as a creator of a modern BJP, for his brilliant legal mind, for his impeccable oratory skills, for bravely steering GST and other reforms. RIP #ArunJaitley. My friend, you will be sorely missed. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2019

“Deeply saddened to hear of Arun Jaitley’s demise. What a visionary, scholar and orator! May he rest in peace. Condolences to the family.” wrote Raymond’s CMD Gautam Singhania.

Deeply saddened to hear of Arun Jaitley’s demise. What a visionary, scholar and orator! May he rest in peace. Condolences to the family. — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) August 24, 2019

“Sad hearing news of @arunjaitley ‘s death. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. He will always have a special place in my heart. Jaitley ji very fondly agreed in first request and had inaugrated our bank. May God rest kind soul in peace,” said Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Sad hearing news of @arunjaitley‘s death. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.

He will always have a special place in my heart. Jaitley ji very fondly agreed in first request and had inaugrated our bank.

May God rest kind soul in peace. ???????? — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) August 24, 2019

“A great Indian @arunjaitley has left us:He always stood for India and all of us; He dreamt of a New India where we all could achieve our dreams; everybody loved him and respect him; we will miss him Om Shanthi,” said former Infosys director Mohandas Pai.