Art and Automobile: Find out what’s new in BMW ‘s14th Art Car launched in India

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 2:50 AM

The BMW 850 CSi narrates the bond between the driver and the vehicle.

BMW Art Cars combine artistic expression and automobile design.

Displayed at the India Art Fair 2019 in New Delhi, it’s a rolling sculpture—scorching, if I may add. The BMW 850 CSi—the 14th BMW Art Car, created by British artist David Hockney in 1995—narrates the bond between the driver and the vehicle.

Hockney has turned the 850 CSi inside out—putting the technology of the BMW on the outside. For example, on the bonnet, Hockney has painted parts of the engine—big grey cylinders and round intake manifolds. He stretches stylised tyre treads, painted in black on white, far beyond wheel arches, as if you are looking down through the metal from above.

Also, there is an X-ray view of the interior of the car. For example, on the driver’s side, there is a silhouette of a human figure in black and white. Behind the driver’s silhouette is a white dog in an upright position, who appears to be looking over the driver’s shoulder.

BMW Art Cars combine artistic expression and automobile design. Since 1975, 19 global artists have created Art Cars based on contemporary BMW cars, all offering a range of artistic interpretations. Most of these are on display at the BMW Museum in Munich. The remaining travel the globe—to exhibitions such as the India Art Fair. BMW Art Cars are not for sale; they form part of BMW’s cultural engagement. However, small replicas of these cars can be bought.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Art and Automobile: Find out what’s new in BMW ‘s14th Art Car launched in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition