Around the world: Publicis Groupe to buy Epsilon for $4.4 billion

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 12:26 AM

Publicis Groupe has agreed to acquire data-driven marketing agency Epsilon for $4.4 billion. The deal will also see Publicis Groupe enter into a strategic partnership with Epsilon’s current owner Alliance Data.

Publicis Groupe has agreed to acquire data-driven marketing agency Epsilon for $4.4 billion. The deal will also see Publicis Groupe enter into a strategic partnership with Epsilon’s current owner Alliance Data. Epsilon is a people-based precision marketing company in North America, with approximately 9,000 employees, including 3,700 data scientists and 2,000 Bengaluru-based technology delivery members.

