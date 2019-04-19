Around the world: Publicis Groupe to buy Epsilon for $4.4 billion

Publicis Groupe has agreed to acquire data-driven marketing agency Epsilon for $4.4 billion. The deal will also see Publicis Groupe enter into a strategic partnership with Epsilon’s current owner Alliance Data.
Publicis Groupe has agreed to acquire data-driven marketing agency Epsilon for $4.4 billion. The deal will also see Publicis Groupe enter into a strategic partnership with Epsilon’s current owner Alliance Data. Epsilon is a people-based precision marketing company in North America, with approximately 9,000 employees, including 3,700 data scientists and 2,000 Bengaluru-based technology delivery members.
