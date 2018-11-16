Around the World: IKEA profit drops, French government to investigate Facebook, Snapchat’s Nick Bell to step down

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 12:42 PM

Know what's going on in some of the top brands - Facebook, IKEA, Snapchat.

IKEA

IKEA owner reports drop in profit
Owing to rising raw material costs (wood and metal), the owner of the world’s biggest furniture brand, Inter IKEA, has reported a drop in annual profit. Its net profit for the 12 months through August was 1.45 billion euros.

Facebook to cooperate with French regulators
The French government is investigating the social networking giant’s content moderation policies and systems, both algorithm-driven and human moderation, to see how it curbs hate speech.

Snap’s head of content, Nick Bell, to step down
Bell was instrumental in building Snapchat’s media vertical Discover, and its live video division. CSO Jared Grusd, who was formerly the chief executive of Huffington Post, will take over Bell’s duties.

