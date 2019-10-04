Around the world: From forever 21 files for bankruptcy to Ikea’s sale surge online

Published: October 4, 2019 2:05:07 AM

The chain will be shutting 300-350 stores as part of its global business overhaul.

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

The chain will be shutting 300-350 stores as part of its global business overhaul. Out of the apparel chain’s 549 stores in the US, 178 will be shuttered. Forever 21 plans to exit most of its locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue to operate in Mexico and Latin America.

Ikea’s sales surge online

Its online sales surged 43% in the 12 months ending August. This has helped the retailer reach $45.4 billion in sales. Ikea’s online sales now account for 7% of total sales

