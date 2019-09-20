Around the world: From Disney, Microsoft entering pact to Amazon launching new service

Microsoft will become an innovation partner with the Walt Disney Studio’s StudioLAB

Disney teams up with Microsoft

The five-year partnership is aimed at developing new production and post-production processes for content via the cloud. Microsoft will become an innovation partner with the Walt Disney Studio’s StudioLAB to create, produce and distribute content via the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Amazon launches HD music streaming service

Amazon Music HD hopes to get an edge over rivals Spotify and Apple Music, which stream music in compressed formats, with its new Ultra HD feature that promises to be ‘better than CD quality’. Existing subscribers can access the HD service, which has 50 million songs, at $5 more per month. The service is available in the US, the UK, Germany and Japan.