Around the world: From digital ad revenue spike to Spotify buying podcast startup

Digital ad revenue was $26.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018 in the US, up by 22% compared to the same quarter a year prior, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s latest Internet Advertising Revenue report.
Digital ad revenue records spike
Digital ad revenue was $26.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018 in the US, up by 22% compared to the same quarter a year prior, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s latest Internet Advertising Revenue report.
Spotify buys podcast start-ups for $337 million
Gimlet Media and Anchor FM were acquired as a part of its podcasting acquisitions target for 2019.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.