Around the world: Amazon to open pop-up shops in the UK

By: |
Updated: June 7, 2019 1:34:21 AM

The e-commerce giant is expected to open 10 pop-up shops selling everything from food and drinks, to electronics, beauty products and homewares.

Amazon, Amazon pop-up shops in UK, Apple Worldwide Developers Conference,  Podcast,  iTunes, iPhones, iPadsIt will be split in the upcoming version of macOS into three separate apps, namely Music, Podcast and TV, much like how they are divided on iPhones and iPads.

The end of iTunes

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it was announced that iTunes will be phased out. It will be split in the upcoming version of macOS into three separate apps, namely Music, Podcast and TV, much like how they are divided on iPhones and iPads.

Amazon to open pop-up shops in the UK

The e-commerce giant is expected to open 10 pop-up shops selling everything from food and drinks, to electronics, beauty products and homewares. The first Clicks and Mortar has been launched in St Mary’s Gate in Manchester. Amazon says this will give 100 small online businesses their first taste of a brick-and-mortar presence.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Around the world: Amazon to open pop-up shops in the UK
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition