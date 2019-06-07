Around the world: Amazon to open pop-up shops in the UK

The end of iTunes At Apple\u2019s Worldwide Developers Conference, it was announced that iTunes will be phased out. It will be split in the upcoming version of macOS into three separate apps, namely Music, Podcast and TV, much like how they are divided on iPhones and iPads. Amazon to open pop-up shops in the UK The e-commerce giant is expected to open 10 pop-up shops selling everything from food and drinks, to electronics, beauty products and homewares. The first Clicks and Mortar has been launched in St Mary\u2019s Gate in Manchester. Amazon says this will give 100 small online businesses their first taste of a brick-and-mortar presence.