Around the World

Published: May 24, 2019 6:40:37 AM

Google suspends business with Huawei

Following the inclusion of the Chinese technology company in the US’s trade blacklist, Google has cut off Huawei’s Android licence. Huawei is now restricted to using the Android Open Source Project, which means that proprietary Google apps and services such as Google Maps, YouTube and other third-party apps , will not be available on its devices. Although, existing customers won’t be affected, they will not receive any further Android OS updates.

