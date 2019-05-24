Around the World

Google suspends business with Huawei Following the inclusion of the Chinese technology company in the US\u2019s trade blacklist, Google has cut off Huawei\u2019s Android licence. Huawei is now restricted to using the Android Open Source Project, which means that proprietary Google apps and services such as Google Maps, YouTube and other third-party apps , will not be available on its devices. Although, existing customers won\u2019t be affected, they will not receive any further Android OS updates.