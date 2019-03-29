Around the World

Apple News+, a premium news subscription service built into its existing, free Apple News app; a subscription video game service within the App Store called Apple Arcade.

Apple in the spotlight

Apple made several big announcements this week. Here’s a low-down on the things to come: the new Apple TV app that will aggregate streaming channels in one place; Apple TV+, the tech giant’s original programming initiative; Apple News+, a premium news subscription service built into its existing, free Apple News app; a subscription video game service within the App Store called Apple Arcade; and the Apple Card, a credit card, backed by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, to be available on iPhones in the Wallet app, and as a physical card.

Also read| Bigbasket valuation hits $2.2 billion; turns unicorn with $150 million funding from Alibaba, others



DDB has a new visual identity

Aimed to reflect ‘contemporary thinking’, the new identity includes the agency’s full name, Doyle Dane Bernbach, to emphasise the values of creativity and humanity instilled by its founders. The logo was created internally by the DDB North America design team.