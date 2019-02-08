Around the World

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 2:36 AM

Approximately 36 brands released 108 pieces of Super Bowl ad creatives that garnered 110 million online views, according to iSpot.tv.

Super Bowl, Super Bowl advertising content, Super Bowl game, Super Bowl online game, Amazon, Amazon ad businessOnline viewing of related Super Bowl advertising content and commercials soared to reach a five-year high.

Super Bowl content scores a goal online

Online viewing of related Super Bowl advertising content and commercials soared to reach a five-year high — mostly from unpaid earned media exposure — just five days before the big Super Bowl game. Approximately 36 brands released 108 pieces of Super Bowl ad creatives that garnered 110 million online views, according to iSpot.tv.

Amazon’s ad business picks up

Amazon’s ad business is gaining momentum after the company reported ‘other’ revenues of $3.4 billion, predominantly from advertising, during Q4 2018. This is an impressive figure with the revenue surging 97% from the $1.7 billion generated in Q4 2017.

