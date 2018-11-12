Around the World

Google has reportedly announced changes to its sexual harassment policies.

Disney’s Netflix rival to launch in late 2019

Disney+ will showcase the studio’s past titles and original series, including new content from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. The company will pull its content from Netflix in 2019.

Following protests by employees, Google has reportedly announced changes to its sexual harassment policies. One of them being that it will no longer force employees with sexual assault or harassment claims into arbitration.