  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arjas Steel acquires steel, auto components business of Modern Steels

By: |
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 11:12 PM

Arjas Steel, an Andhra Pradesh based alloy steel manufacturer, will through the takeover, will have the Modern Steel's heat treatment business and the auto component business.

The company has received a consideration of Rs 86 crore from Arjas Steel.The company has received a consideration of Rs 86 crore from Arjas Steel.

Speciality steel manufacturer Arjas Steel has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Chandigarh based Modern Steels, a listed entity, through a slump sale via its wholly-owned subsidiary Arjas Modern Steel, yet to be incorporated.

Arjas Steel, an Andhra Pradesh based alloy steel manufacturer, will through the takeover, will have the Modern Steel’s heat treatment business and the auto component business.

Related News

Modern Steel, in an exchange filing, has informed the BSE that its steel business would be handed over to Arjas Steel, a non-listed entity, by the way of a transfer agreement. It expects to complete the process by March 15 next year. The company has received a consideration of Rs 86 crore from Arjas Steel.

Modern Steel, with a 1.5 lakh tonne capacity per annum, registered a turnover of Rs 211.84 crore in 2020 fiscal. Arjas, with a capacity of 3 lakh tonne, has registered a turnover of Rs 1,300 crore in FY 20.

Sridhar Krishnamoorthy, Arjas Steel’s managing director, said, though the company’s subsidiary is going to take over a listed entity, the Arjas subsidiary is not going to get listed after the takeover. Modern will have to get delisted from the exchange and Arjas will only take over its assets.

“The acquisition will allow to focus on component business whilst enabling Arjas to enter in the North Indian markets. Arjas will make gradual investments aiming to stabilise, modernise and expand production at its newly formed subsidiary,” Krishnamoorthy said.

Arjas Steel formerly known as Gerdau Steel India, in its plant at Tadipatri produces special steel bars for automotive, energy, railways and defence application.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Arjas Steel acquires steel auto components business of Modern Steels
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1September bank credit to micro, small businesses up 6.7% from year-ago even as growth in FY21 contracts
2BPCL gets 3-4 bids; Reliance skips, no supermajor in race
3Selling on Amazon? Do this to get fee waivers, priority support, faster disbursement cycle, more