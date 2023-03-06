ARETTO: Revolutionises kids’ footwear with comfort

Imagine a shoe that is adaptive, always giving the perfect fit. Do not be surprised but Aretto, a kids-focused footwear brand, deep-rooted in technology, has made that possible. Its shoes are adaptive in size and every Aretto shoe comfortably accommodates upto three size changes, with their unique technologies like insole technology, upper technology, and sole technology. The shoe is Podiatrist approved, 360 degrees flexible, breathable, durable, easy to wash, and is built with eco-friendly materials.

Also read: Bank credit to retail, wholesale trade jumps 16% in February: RBI data

“At Aretto, style meets technology with comfort,” says the company co-founder & CEO, Satyajit Mittal. “We are a 100% Made in India brand. From design, sourcing to manufacturing, we make it in India, for the world.” Aretto’s first product range, Aretto Leaps, are intuitive, ergonomically designed kids’ shoes, which expand upto 3 sizes, always giving the perfect fit. “The uppers are knitted using cutting-edge 3D knitting technology, which allows us to create a complete shoe upper with minimal waste. Meanwhile, our soles are meticulously injection molded. A perfect combination of advanced technology and skilled craftsmanship is the benchmark we have set for ourselves,” Mittal points out.

Aretto has been awarded a utility patent by the Indian Patent Office. The patent was awarded for its sole technology that allows Aretto shoes to expand upto three sizes to accommodate the growing feet of its wearers. “This makes Aretto one of the first in this segment in the world to reach this milestone, allowing the brand to carve a niche for itself in the country’s footwear market valued at $13.49 billion in 2021,” Mittal claims.

Krutika Lal, co-founder and chief marketing officer, Aretto, throws some light on the story behind the brand. “We found out that 1 in 3 kids is wearing the wrong shoe size at any point in time; because feet grow but shoes don’t. While feet grow in smooth millimetric increments, shoe sizes increase in steps. This means that shoes fit perfectly only for a brief period. We found out that kids between the ages of 0-3 years of age often grow out 3-4 sizes in a year.”

Also read: BIS offers 80% concession on certification/marking fee for micro enterprises

In the global footwear market, China has a 56% share and is the largest producer of footwear in the world, followed by India with an 11% share. “Having identified our first issue (feet grow, shoes don’t) we allocated our bootstrapped resources to unlocking the problem statement and developing a patented technology that enables shoes to grow as kids grow.”

As a newly launched brand, Aretto has chosen to have a focussed sales & marketing approach. “We are currently only available on our website (www.wearetto.com) as we want to educate the consumer about our unique sizing and growth proposition before we roll out products. We will in the next quarter be available with some exclusive partners both onground and digitally,” says Lal.

Long story short, Aretto is striving to change the kids footwear game one tiny foot at a time!

STEADY GROWTH

* MoM growth: 100% since September 2022

* Units sold: 5000

* Gross sales: Rs 50,00,000+

* Gets utility patent for sole technology

* Expansion in UAE, Singapore and Japan