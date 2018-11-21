Are you Ola, Uber commuter? This is the biggest issue being faced by 64% Indians using app-based taxis

A survey conducted by LocalCircles, which received over 47,000 responses from 200 cities, points out this big problem being faced by Ola and Uber commuters.

If you are an Ola or Uber commuter, you must be aware of the issue of surge pricing. Well, a whopping 64% Indians think that it’s a big issue and must be solved, a survey has found. While a lot of Indians also voted in favour of using app-based taxis such as Ola and Uber for convenience, they also said that surge pricing, especially during peak hours, was a problem.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles showed that of the many issues being faced by commuters such as wait time, drivers’ behaviour, 64% Indians said that surge pricing was the biggest and due to to the duopoly created by Ola and Uber.

In the survey, which received over 47,000 responses from 200 cities, 74% Indians said that duopoly has been created and that they do not see the problem of surge pricing being fixed any time soon.

“…Although the app taxi services have brought a lot of convenience to the lives of the citizens, the government will have to take strong steps to control surge pricing mechanism and ensure sustainability of the services,” LocalCircles said.

The second biggest issue being faced by commuters is ride cancellation by drivers, with 25% Indians calling it the biggest issue being faced while using app-based taxis.

“Cases of drivers cancelling rides and leaving the passengers in a lurch are common. When the passengers book a cab, the driver calls them to confirm their destination and if does not want to go there, he either cancels the ride himself or asks the passenger to do so,” it added.

In case of ride cancellation by drivers, 55% Indians said that there should be a penalty of Rs 50, which should be credited to passengers’ account, while 35% said that amount equivalent to 10% of the ride fare should be credited.