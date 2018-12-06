Are travel portals MakeMyTrip, Goibibo banned? Here’s what company says about viral WhatsApp message

It was in October 2016, MakeMytrip and Ibibo group merged together in a stock transaction.

After reports of a tussle between Ahmedabad-based hoteliers and the two booking portals, MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, a viral message is currently doing rounds on social media claiming people stand a risk of losing money if they book through these online travel sites.

“Please do not process any hotel or air bookings thru @makemytrip and @goibibo. These 2 sites are banned from today for any booking on hotels and the hotels are cancelling the customers coming thru this site. Please inform all close ones,” the viral WhatsApp message said.

“There is misinformation being spread in social media about hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo not being honoured. This information being spread is completely baseless. We continue to operate our business as usual,” said Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip Co-founder and CEO, denying such reports.

“We are honouring all bookings on our platform across cities, making sure there is no hassle for any single customer who books on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo,” he added.

Meanwhile, a week back, the hoteliers in Ahmedabad of the city has said that they were planning to boycott the online travel sites including MakeMyTrip and Goibibo from December 1 over commission and indiscriminate discounts offered by them. “The way MakeMyTrip and Goibibo are offering discounts on online booking, it is hurting our profitability. Moreover they have increased commission from 15% to 35%. All these factors are posing business sustainability issues for us and therefore we have decided to boycott these portals from December 1,” Narendra Somani, president of Hotel and Restaurants Association – Gujarat (HRA-Gujarat) had told FE.

