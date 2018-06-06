Are telcos listening? Their customers can’t; call drops forcing people to switch to WhatsApp, Skype calls

20% mobile phone users are forced to switch to data/wifi calls due to call drops

Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) pulled up telecom operators for call dops, it continues to be a huge problem as 20% mobile phone users are forced to switch to data/wifi calls, a survey has shown. Many customers are still facing issues such as call clarity, voice breaks and call drops. The survey by LocalCircles showed than 20% mobile users in India are making 1 in 5 calls through WhatsApp, Skype and other data/wifi supported calling services due to poor network issues.

“Approximately 30% of users of leading mobile service providers are facing significant deterioration in call connect and drop,” the survey conducted in 200 districts in India said. Recently, Trai chief RS Sharma told PTI that some telecom operators were issued showcause notices for their failure to meet the new service quality norms on call drops. RS Sharma, however, did not name the operators who were served these notices.

“India has one of the lowest telecom tariffs in the world and with new entrants, new benchmarks are sure to be set. But apparently, lower tariffs do not guarantee good call quality and many consumers have reported issues with their call clarity, voice breaks and call drops,” the survey said.

A new and more stringent call drop norms came into effect on October 1 last year. Under new rules, telecom operators may face a maximum penalty of Rs 10 lakh for call drops which will now be measured at mobile tower level instead of the telecom circle level. In the December quarter, telecom companies reported their network data under the new formula.

In the last couple of years, mobile services quality has been a key issue. As call drops and connectivity issues irked customers, TRAI, in 2016, even ordered telcos to compensate users for call drops but it was struck down by the Supreme Court.