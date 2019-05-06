ArcelorMittal to temporarily reduce European primary flat steel production

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 2:02:06 PM

The company "announces its intention to temporarily idle production at its steel making facilities in Krakow, Poland, and reduce production in Asturias, Spain".

ArcelorMittal to temporarily reduce European primary flat steel production (Reuters Image/ File)

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal Monday said it will temporarily reduce its annualised primary flat steel production in Europe by three million tonne. The company “announces its intention to temporarily idle production at its steel making facilities in Krakow, Poland, and reduce production in Asturias, Spain”.

The firm also said in a statement that the planned increase of shipments at ArcelorMittal Italia to a six million tonne annual run-rate will be slowed following a decision to optimise cost and quality over volume in this environment. Together, these actions will result in a temporary annualised production reduction of around three million tonne in Europe, the world’s largest steel maker said.

“The difficult decision to temporarily reduce our European primary flat steel production has not been taken lightly. We understand the impact this has on employees and the local communities and will be working to ensure social measures are in place to support them during this period,” Geert van Poelvoorde, chief executive officer, ArcelorMittal Europe- flat products, said.

These actions reflect the weak demand environment currently in Europe, a situation further compounded by increased imports despite the safeguard measures introduced by the European Commission, he said. Poelvoorde said high energy costs and increasing carbon costs are adding to the tough environment.

“We will also continue to make our case for a green border adjustment to be introduced to ensure that imports into Europe face the same carbon costs as producers in Europe. The steel industry in Europe can have a strong future but there must be a level playing field to ensure that an unfair advantage is not given to competitors outside the region,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ArcelorMittal to temporarily reduce European primary flat steel production
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition