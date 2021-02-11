  • MORE MARKET STATS

ArcelorMittal reports $1,207 million net income in Oct-Dec 2020

By: |
February 11, 2021 2:47 PM

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted USD 1,207 million net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

ArcelorMittalArcelorMittal follows January to December fiscal year.

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted USD 1,207 million net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The world’s largest steel maker had posted a net loss of USD 1,882 million in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company reported a “net income attributable to equity holders of the parent” of USD 1,207 million in the fourth quarter. ArcelorMittal follows January to December fiscal year.

Related News

For the whole year (2020), the company reported a net loss of USD 733 million as against net income of USD 2,454 million in 2019. Further, the Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal has announced that Aditya Mittal, who is currently President, CFO and CEO ArcelorMittal Europe, will become Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Lakshmi N Mittal, who is currently Chairman and CEO, will become Executive Chairman.

In this position he will continue to lead the Board of Directors and work together with the CEO and management team, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ArcelorMittal reports $1207 million net income in Oct-Dec 2020
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Koo cofounder refutes French hacker’s data leak claim; says Chinese investor Shunwei to exit company soon
2India’s gas production rises above pre-COVID level: DGH
3Amazon moves Supreme Court in Future-Reliance deal dispute