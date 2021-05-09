  • MORE MARKET STATS

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India initiates feasibility study for 12-MTPA steel project in Odisha

By: |
May 09, 2021 3:36 PM

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India along with the Odisha government has initiated a feasibility study for its proposed 12 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district of the state.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, integrated steel plant in Odisha, 12 million tonne per annum , biggest steel plant, MoU for greenfield integrated steel plant in the Kendrapara district.AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture (JV) company between Mittal's Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India along with the Odisha government has initiated a feasibility study for its proposed 12 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district of the state. In March 2021, the Gujarat-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for setting the greenfield project in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture (JV) company between Mittal’s Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan. In an investor presentation, ArcelorMittal said, “AMNS India is developing its longer term opportunities for growth and has signed an MoU with the government of Odisha to explore options for a greenfield integrated steel plant in the Kendrapara district.

Related News

“The company has initiated, in coordination with the Government of Odisha: a feasibility study, securing relevant permissions, land acquisition, developing logistics infrastructure and other enabling conditions to plan for the project construction.”
It further said the AMNS India the company continues to develop its plans for future growth in both steel production as well as iron ore mining.

The Thakurani iron ore mines, which AMNS India had won in an auction process in Odisha, is now operating at full 5.5 MTPA capacity. Its second pellet plant in Odisha is also expected to be completed in April-June period of 2021, adding 6 MTPA for a total 20 MTPA of the company’s pellet making capacity, the presentation said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India initiates feasibility study for 12-MTPA steel project in Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1The curious case of Indian Fantasy League(s)
2Reliance Retail 2nd fastest growing retailer in world
38 crore retail, wholesale traders incur Rs 6.25 lakh cr business loss due to Covid restrictions