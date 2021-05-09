ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India initiates feasibility study for 12-MTPA steel project in Odisha

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture (JV) company between Mittal's Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India along with the Odisha government has initiated a feasibility study for its proposed 12 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district of the state. In March 2021, the Gujarat-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for setting the greenfield project in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture (JV) company between Mittal’s Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan. In an investor presentation, ArcelorMittal said, “AMNS India is developing its longer term opportunities for growth and has signed an MoU with the government of Odisha to explore options for a greenfield integrated steel plant in the Kendrapara district.

“The company has initiated, in coordination with the Government of Odisha: a feasibility study, securing relevant permissions, land acquisition, developing logistics infrastructure and other enabling conditions to plan for the project construction.”

It further said the AMNS India the company continues to develop its plans for future growth in both steel production as well as iron ore mining.

The Thakurani iron ore mines, which AMNS India had won in an auction process in Odisha, is now operating at full 5.5 MTPA capacity. Its second pellet plant in Odisha is also expected to be completed in April-June period of 2021, adding 6 MTPA for a total 20 MTPA of the company’s pellet making capacity, the presentation said