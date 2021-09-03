ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India commissions Rs 1,000-crore pellet unit

It has an 8 mtpa pellet production facility at Vishakhapatnam.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, on Thursday commissioned a second six million tonne per annum (mtpa) pellet plant at its Paradip facility in Odisha with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The plant doubles production capacity at AM/NS India’s Paradip complex to 12 mtpa, making it the largest single-location pelletisation complex in India and taking AM/NS India’s overall pelletisation capacity to 20 mtpa. It has an 8 mtpa pellet production facility at Vishakhapatnam.

“AM/NS India will continue investing in Odisha, a promising hub for Indian steel production, and we are currently progressing plans for a greenfield steel plant in Odisha,” said AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen in a statement.

In March, India-born billionaire Lakshmi Mittal inked an agreement with the Odisha government for setting up a 12 million tonne integrated steel plant in the state’s Kendrapada district with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

AM/NS India’s second pellet unit in Paradeep will support its long-term plan of having 30 mtpa installed steel production capacity in India.