ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India commissions Rs 1,000-crore pellet unit

“AM/NS India will continue investing in Odisha, a promising hub for Indian steel production, and we are currently progressing plans for a greenfield steel plant in Odisha,” said AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen in a statement.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, on Thursday commissioned a second six million tonne per annum (mtpa) pellet plant at its Paradip facility in Odisha with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.
The plant doubles production capacity at AM/NS India’s Paradip complex to 12 mtpa, making it the largest single-location pelletisation complex in India and taking AM/NS India’s overall pelletisation capacity to 20 mtpa. It has an 8 mtpa pellet production facility at Vishakhapatnam.
“AM/NS India will continue investing in Odisha, a promising hub for Indian steel production, and we are currently progressing plans for a greenfield steel plant in Odisha,” said AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen in a statement.
In March, India-born billionaire Lakshmi Mittal inked an agreement with the Odisha government for setting up a 12 million tonne integrated steel plant in the state’s Kendrapada district with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.
AM/NS India’s second pellet unit in Paradeep will support its long-term plan of having 30 mtpa installed steel production capacity in India.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.