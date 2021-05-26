Arcelor to provide support to families of staff succumbing to Covid-19

The company will reimburse the amount that the employee has claimed but was not covered by medical insurance.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) will provide comprehensive support to the families of its employees who fall prey to Covid-19.

According to the proposal, it will employ one dependent family member in a suitable role and pay `15 lakh as ex-gratia to the nominated family member of the employee who died after March 2020.

The company will reimburse school fees for two children up to standard 12. The dependent family members will continue to be covered under the existing health insurance scheme for two years.

“Last drawn basic salary will be paid as a living allowance for 2 years to the dependent family,” a note from the company’s CEO Dilip Oommen said.

Many employees who have recovered from Covid-19 have incurred a significant amount in medical expenses, part of which was not reimbursed by the existing health insurance. The company will reimburse the amount that the employee has claimed but was not covered by medical insurance.