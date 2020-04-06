Arali Ventures, CIIE.CO lead $500,000 funding round in Unbox Robotics

Unbox Robotics’ solution is powered by Swarm Intelligence that can control a fleet of robots.

Unbox Robotics is a modern-day venture that uses advanced technology to solve some of the teething issues facing logistics providers. Founded by Pramod Ghadge and Shahid Memon, Unbox Robotics is building logistics automation solutions using robotics and AI, with a focus on new-age logistics, which requires systems that are compact, modular and quick to install. Enthused by its current success and future potential, Arali Ventures and CIIE.CO have invested in the warehouse automation startup. Existing investors EF & SOSV also participated in the $500,000 funding round along with marque angels like Vijay Kedia, Rajesh Sawhney & others.

IIM Ahmedabad’s Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) is one of India’s leading centres catalysing the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country. Arali Ventures is a seed stage VC fund focussed on investing in disruptive enterprise tech and deep-tech startups.

Unbox Robotics’ solution is powered by Swarm Intelligence that can control a fleet of robots. These robots can sort packages vertically and can be added and removed with ease, and the solution also includes sort stands where the bags and baskets can be stored vertically and sort destinations can be changed as required.

This new generation sorting solution can be installed in less than two weeks, requires less than 50% space of the currently available sortation systems, and lower capex, while providing at least 2x productivity than the market average, ensuring significant ROI for the customer in a short duration.

Before starting Unbox Robotics, Ghadge worked at Flipkart, where he introduced India’s first robot-based parcel sorting solution. Memon has experience in AI and robotics with core interest in multi-robot systems and Swarm Intelligence.

“In my previous role, I observed that the existing warehouse automation solutions were inefficient in terms of space utilisation, installation time, and capital involved. We started Unbox Robotics to eliminate these in-efficiencies,” said Ghadge. “We have on-boarded some of the leading logistics and e-commerce players to deploy our solution and several customers from multiple countries are in the pipeline.”