Aquaconnect: Aquaculture gets Artificial Intelligence booster dose

Aquaculture company Aquaconnect has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based technology to monitor farm operations and work real-time for culture analysis. It helps aqua farmers in daily management of culture growth such as optimising feeding, disease prediction and management and advisory services.

Chennai-based Aquaconnect was founded by Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Sanjai Kumar and Shanmuga Sundara Raj in 2017. It is a full-stack aquaculture technology venture that works with shrimp and fish aquaculture farmers to improve their farm productivity and market linkage through AI and satellite remote sensing technology. Aquaconnect is funded by HatchFund, Norway and agritech venture capital, Omnivore.

“It is exciting to nurture an under-served aqua-farmer market. A brick-and- mortar approach will accelerate technology adoption by aqua-farmers and encourage sustainable growth of the seafood industry,” says Rajamanohar Somasundaram, CEO and co-founder, Aquaconnect.

Aquaconnect’s AI-powered farm advisory solution FarmMojo helps fish and shrimp farmers to monitor and track farming activities such as a change in water quality, feed intake, shrimp growth, and disease occurrence precisely. The AI solution helps rural farmers and coastal communities by reducing the dependency on technicians in daily culture operations. It is location-aware, context-aware which offers relevant products at the right time and intervention. It also connects them with processors, certifying bodies, inputs and healthcare of the shrimp supply chain. “With FarmMojo data, we connect farmers with formal financial institutions to offer financial assistance and crop insurance. Processors and certifying bodies could leverage this data for sustainable procurement and certification,” he adds.

FarmMojo understands the farm’s needs inherently based on the input given by the farmer as well as the data captured by the IoT platforms. It derives the production efficiency model, disease prevention model from four important inputs received from the farmers. Suggestions based on these models help farmers improve production efficiency by offering better water quality management, prediction on diseases, better feed management, eventually improving farm revenue, quality and traceability.

The company has also launched Aquaconnect hubs to accelerate technology adoption among aqua farmers, improve last-mile connectivity and also source feed, health products and farm equipment. These hubs are a one-stop-shop destination for aquaculture products and services. It has launched the hubs at Bapatla, Ongole and Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh and has plans to launch another 25 hubs in the next two years in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat engaging more than 45,000 farmers. These hubs also enable fish and shrimp farmers to have direct connection with banks and also act as a diagnostic centre for aquaculture.