Aptel junks UPERC tariff cut for Tata Power unit

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) has set aside Uttar Pradesh Energy Regulatory Commission’s (UPERC) order asking Tata Power-backed Renascent Power Ventures to cut the tariffs of its 1980 MW Prayagraj Power project by Rs 0.14 per unit from Rs 3.02 per unit adopted in the relevant PPA signed in 2010.

The tribunal’s order could have a positive bearing on the debt-laden power sector in the country as many plants are under the threat of post-facto PPA revisions resulting from government policies that get reflected on regulators too.

Upholding Renascent Power’ appeal challenging the UPERC’s order dated March 29, the appellate tribunal said the regulator’s move was tantamount to “interference”.

According to the Aptel bench comprising chairperson Manjula Chellur and technical member SD Dubey, “ the reduction of tariff in this case amounts to revisiting the tariff adoption process which was concluded and had reached finality. The exercise undertaken by the UPERC in doing so is beyond the scope of its jurisdiction”.

UPERC had in its order directed Renascent Power, which acquired a 75% stake in Prayagraj Power late last year, to lower tariffs on the sale deal negotiated by State Bank of India (SBI) for the plant in Bara tehsil in Allahabad.

It said it has no objection to transfer of shares but said reduction in fixed charges by a reasonable amount is necessary to save undue enrichment of the new incumbent and also to safeguard the consumers’ interest. “The Commission allows the transfer of 75.01% equity shares and 100% preference shares… subject to the condition that Renascent Power agrees before taking over the shares of PPGCL to reduce the non-escalable capacity charges by Rs 0.14 per unit in each year of the remaining term of the PPA starting from April 1, 2020,” it ordered.

Renascent stated before Aptel that the action of UPERC in reducing the tariff was not only arbitrary and unjustifiable, but had also resulted in post-facto change in the bid conditions, including the bid process conducted by SBI, where the certainty of PPA tariff and associated revenue stream was the basic input for inviting the bids. “The reduction in tariff has vitiated the premise on which the entire bidding process was taken up,” the company contended. SBI, in its reply to Aptel, also contended that PPGCL had defaulted in repayment of its debt obligation to various lenders, which resulted in treating the account as a non-performing asset (NPA).

In order to recover their dues and salvage the project, the 18 lenders of the project, led by SBI, invited the bids to replace the existing promoters through transfer/sale of the pledged shares, in which Resurgent Power emerged as the successful bidder. Stating that the Commission was expected to discharge its powers within the statutory boundaries and it could not have undertaken the exercise of re-determination of tariff which was already adopted by it, the SBI counsel stated that UPERC should have considered the fact that the unilateral tariff reduction would go to the very root of the bids invited by SBI to resolve the non-performing account of PPGCL and recover the best value for the pledged shares.

“The primary duty of the state regulator is to regulate the power sector in a manner that uninterrupted and cost-effective electricity is available to each and every consumer of State of Uttar Pradesh. The Commission totally ignored the fact that the petition filed by SBI was not for determination of tariff, but it was (for) approval of the commission to the proposed sale of shareholding. The exercise in question was not only to help the project lenders to alleviate the financial stress but also to benefit the stakeholders including distribution companies and consumers of the State of Uttar Pradesh.”