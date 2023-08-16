Aptech MD and CEO Anil Pant passes away

Dr Anil Pant, the managing director and CEO of Aptech, passed away on August 15, confirmed the company in a regulatory filing. “With regards to aforesaid reference, the company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family,” it said.

The news of the demise comes months after he took an indefinite leave due to health concerns. “Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO, has informed the Company yesterday, that on account of sudden deterioration of his health, he will be proceeding on indefinite leave from the close of business hours yesterday i.e June 19, 2023,” said an exchange filing by the company on 20th June. It had further stated that the board had constituted an interim committee of certain members and the senior management of the company to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations of the company and that they were taking necessary steps to select an interim CEO.

Who was Dr Anil Pant?

Dr Anil Pant had joined Aptech in July 2016 and has received many recognitions during the duration. He was appraised by CMMI Institute at Maturity Level 3 of People Capability Maturity Model and Capability Maturity Model in 2018. Prior to this, he was associated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Sify Technologies. He served as the Principal Consultant at TCS between 2010 and 2016 and was with Sify Technologies Limited from 2008 to 2010. He has also worked with companies including Blow Past, Crompton Greaves, Wipro and Tally.

He has worked for over 15 years in the IT and communication sector and has handled responsibilities across sales, quality, delivery, marketing, and product management, which culminated in the P&L responsibility.

Dr Anil Pant had a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from BMS College of Engineering and a PhD in Information Technology from Malaysia’s Lincoln University College.