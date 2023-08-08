scorecardresearch
APSEZ Q1 profit jumps 82.6% to Rs 2,114.72 cr on higher volumes, tariffs; posts strongest ever quarterly performance

APSEZ posted revenue from operations at Rs 6,247.55 crore, up 23.5 per cent as against Rs 5,058.09 crore during corresponding quarter of FY23.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2,114.72 crore. (IE)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2,114.72 crore, up 82.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 1,158.28 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 6,247.55 crore, up 23.5 per cent as against Rs 5,058.09 crore during corresponding quarter of FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 3,766 crore, up 80.2 per cent on-year. APSEZ said that it posted cargo volume growth of 12 per cent YoY to over 101 MMT, supported by container growth of 15 per cent. 

APSEZ recorded its highest-ever quarterly port cargo volumes at 101.4 MMT in Q1FY24, reflecting a healthy 12 per cent YoY rise. APSEZ’s domestic cargo volumes recorded 8 per cent YoY increase, which is ~3x India’s cargo volume growth rate in the same period. APSEZ’s market share in India increased to 26 per cent in Q1FY24, up by 200 bps. While Mundra handled 1.72 million TEUs in the first quarter, which is 12% higher than its closest competitor, the Krishnapatnam Port recorded strong volumes by handling 5 MMT cargo volumes during the quarter in review. 

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 16:54 IST

