April-June earnings: Bharti Airtel slips into red for the first time, posts Rs 2,866 crore loss

Prior to the April-June period, Bharti for the last four quarters was posting a slender profit on the back of exceptional gains.

Reeling under competitive pressure, Bharti Airtel on Thursday for the first time slipped into red with the company posting a consolidated net loss in its April-June earnings at Rs 2,866 crore — far wider than analysts’ estimates — against a net profit of Rs 107 crore during the preceding quarter.

The loss was on account of an exceptional item hit of Rs 1,445 crore towards accelerated depreciation of 3G network equipments or operating costs on network refarming and upgradation programme.

Also, there was incremental provision aggregating Rs 1,586 crore on account of derivative liabilities pertaining to customary indemnities provided to a clutch of investors of Airtel Africa, and expenses relating to its listing.

Consolidated revenues during the quarter also grew below estimates at 0.66% sequentially at Rs 20,738 crore. India mobile revenues grew at 2.2% sequentially at Rs 10,867 crore, which was lower than Reliance Jio’s Rs 11,679 crore and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 11,269 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 8,493 crore was up 24.8% sequentially and above estimates while margin at 41% was higher against 33% in the preceding quarter.

Bharti’s India business revenues increased 0.68% at Rs 15,345 crore compared to the preceding quarter while losses increased at Rs 1,356 crore compared to Rs 1,283 crore in the preceding one.

However, the company did well on the operating metrics front with its average revenue per user (Arpu) increasing 5.1% sequentially at Rs 129, higher than Jio’s Rs 122 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 108. In fact, this is the first time that Bharti’s Arpu came higher than that of Jio. This is largely due to the success of its strategy of removing low paying subscribers by introducing minimum Rs 35 per month plan. It seems Bharti has not seen churn at the lower end during the quarter and such subscribers have moved up the value chain. Also, its high Arpu customer base seems to be intact.

On the voice traffic front also it beat Jio on usage per customer per month at 888 minutes against Jio’s 821 minutes. On data consumption per customer also it was higher than Jio at 11,930 MB per month against the latter’s 11,400 MB. This is noteworthy since Jio has higher number of 4G customer base than Bharti’s.

Bharti’s total voice traffic at 737,108 minutes was 0.8% higher compared to the preceding quarter while usage per customer per month at 888 minutes was 3.6% higher on a sequential basis. Similarly, on the data front, total volume at 4,191,715 MB was 13.1% higher compared to the preceding quarter while usage per customer per month at 11,930 MB was 8% higher.

Commenting on the results, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, said, “The first quarter of the year has begun with a healthy and equitable growth across all our lines of businesses. Headline pricing remained stable, albeit at low levels”.