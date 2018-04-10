Apple’s global facilities – retail stores, offices in 43 countries including India now 100% powered by clean energy

Apple currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totalling 626 megawatts of generation capacity, with 286 megawatts of solar PV generation coming online in 2017 — its highest ever in one year. (Reuters)

Apple’s global facilities — retail stores, offices, data centres and co-located facilities in 43 countries including India — are now powered with 100 per cent clean energy, the iPhone maker has said.

The company also announced that nine additional manufacturing partners have committed to power all of their Apple production with 100 per cent clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.

“We’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we’re proud to have reached this significant milestone,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement late Monday.

“We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it,” Cook added.

The company also has 15 more projects in construction. Once built, over 1.4 gigawatts of clean renewable energy generation will be spread across 11 countries.

Since 2014, all of Apple’s data centres have been powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

“Since 2011, all of Apple’s renewable energy projects have reduced greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) by 54 per cent from its facilities worldwide and prevented nearly 2.1 million metric tons of CO2e from entering the atmosphere,” the company said.