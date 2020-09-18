Apple’s festive cheer for fans: Soon, buy iPhone, iMac from online store ahead of this Diwali

The company previously only offered its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart Online Retails Services Pvt.

Apple Inc. will this month begin direct sales online in India, more than 20 years after the world’s most valuable tech company first began operating in the South Asian country that’s one of world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

Cupertino, California-based Apple said it will launch its online store in India on Sept. 23, confirming a Bloomberg News report last month. The company will offer its full range of products from iPhones to Mac computers and provide support directly to customers for the first time, following years of lobbying New Delhi to get around regulations that force foreign companies to source 30% of components locally.

Smartphones account for the bulk of India’s online retail by value, and Apple will be among the first global companies to sell directly online before it opens a brick & mortar store.

Apple’s India online store will offer customer support in both English and Hindi, allowing it to reach out to the country’s 1.3 billion people just ahead of the October-November festive shopping season that culminates with Diwali. The iPhone maker has been boosting investments in the South Asian country to reduce its dependence on China both as a market and manufacturing base amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The company previously only offered its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart Online Retails Services Pvt. It intends to open a second physical store in the technology hub of Bangalore, following an outlet in Mumbai that will be its first brick-and-mortar store in India, Bloomberg News reported last month.