  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple’s festive cheer for fans: Soon, buy iPhone, iMac from online store ahead of this Diwali

By: |
September 18, 2020 9:40 AM

Apple Inc. will this month begin direct sales online in India, more than 20 years after the world’s most valuable tech company first began operating in the South Asian country that’s one of world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

The company previously only offered its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart Online Retails Services Pvt.

Apple Inc. will this month begin direct sales online in India, more than 20 years after the world’s most valuable tech company first began operating in the South Asian country that’s one of world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

Cupertino, California-based Apple said it will launch its online store in India on Sept. 23, confirming a Bloomberg News report last month. The company will offer its full range of products from iPhones to Mac computers and provide support directly to customers for the first time, following years of lobbying New Delhi to get around regulations that force foreign companies to source 30% of components locally.

Related News

Smartphones account for the bulk of India’s online retail by value, and Apple will be among the first global companies to sell directly online before it opens a brick & mortar store.

Apple’s India online store will offer customer support in both English and Hindi, allowing it to reach out to the country’s 1.3 billion people just ahead of the October-November festive shopping season that culminates with Diwali. The iPhone maker has been boosting investments in the South Asian country to reduce its dependence on China both as a market and manufacturing base amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The company previously only offered its devices in India through stores owned by franchise partners and via online platforms including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart Online Retails Services Pvt. It intends to open a second physical store in the technology hub of Bangalore, following an outlet in Mumbai that will be its first brick-and-mortar store in India, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Apple’s festive cheer for fans Soon buy iPhone iMac from online store ahead of this Diwali
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Anil Agarwal gearing up to raise a turnaround fund with Centricus
2Apple Store Online will launch in India on September 23 bringing full range of products and support “directly” to customers
3Huge opportunity for investors: MS Sahoo