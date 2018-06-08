​​​
  3. Apple warns suppliers of lower parts orders for new iPhones: Report

Apple warns suppliers of lower parts orders for new iPhones: Report

Apple Inc has asked its supply chain to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the latter half of 2018, the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday cited industry sources as saying, sending the iPhone maker's stock down 2 percent.

By: | Published: June 8, 2018 4:32 PM
Apple, iPhones, Nikkei Asian Review,  iPhone stock, Shares of Apple, news on apple Shares of Apple, which usually launches iPhones in the second half of the year, fell 2.2 percent to 9.20. (Reuters)

Apple Inc has asked its supply chain to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the latter half of 2018, the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday cited industry sources as saying, sending the iPhone maker’s stock down 2 percent. Apple expects total shipments of iPhones to be launched this year to be 80 million, less than the 100 million shipments that Apple planned for around the same time last year, the financial newspaper said.

Shares of Apple, which usually launches iPhones in the second half of the year, fell 2.2 percent to $189.20. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top