Apple’s top retail exec to leave amid iPhone sales slowdown

During her 30 years at Apple, O'Brien also helped gauge product demand. That issue has become a problem now that customers are holding onto their current iPhones longer instead of buying the latest models. It's one reason Apple posted disappointing iPhone sales during the past holiday shopping season.
Apple’s top retailing executive is stepping down amid a slowdown in iPhone sales that has raised doubts about the company’s future growth prospects.
The shake-up announced Tuesday ends Angela Ahrendts’ five-year stint overseeing Apple’s 506 retail stores. She is being replaced by Deirdre O’Brien, a longtime Apple executive who also runs the company’s human-resources department.
READ ALSO | Apple agrees to pay back-taxes to French authorities
During her 30 years at Apple, O’Brien also helped gauge product demand. That issue has become a problem now that customers are holding onto their current iPhones longer instead of buying the latest models. It’s one reason Apple posted disappointing iPhone sales during the past holiday shopping season.
Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Apple needs to come up with a new strategy in its stores to help spur iPhone demand.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.