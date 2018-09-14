Apple launch FAQs: All your doubts about new iPhone cleared

Though Apple calls it its largest phone ever, it is pretty much the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple’s marquee event, the annual iPhone launch, is finally out of the way. However, that does not mean every is clear on what is announced and what it means to them. Here we try to demystify everything that happened at the Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park.

What all did Apple launch at the September 12 event?

Apple launched three new iPhone models — the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR — at the event. The iPhone XS and XS Max are upgrades to the iPhoneX launched last year. While the iPhone XS has the same 5.8-inch screen as before, the iPhone XS Max is Apple’s largest iPhone ever at 6.5 inches. Also announced was a new Apple Watch Series 4.

What is new in the new iPhones?

The iPhone XS is an upgrade on the iPhoneX and differs from its predecessor primarily because it sports a Super Retina display with better resolution, the latest 7nm A12 Bionic processor which is much faster and a better camera setup overall. The iPhone XS Max is a larger version of the iPhone XS with a 6.5-inch display. Though Apple calls it its largest phone ever, it is pretty much the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus.

This phone has a larger battery — again the largest ever in an Apple phone — than the iPhone XS and can give up to 90 minutes of extra usage. The really new phone, meanwhile, is the iPhone XR. This phone is essentially a fusion of the iPhone X in front and iPhone8’s back. This is also the more affordable of all phones announced today. To bring the price down Apple has packed in an LCD screen instead of OLED, aluminium instead of stainless steel on the chassis and a single camera at the rear instead of a dual camera system.

What is the A12 Bionic chipset?

The A12 Bionic is the new chipset powering the three new phones launched by Apple. It is the first 7 nano meter chipset on an Apple phone and uses neural engines to improve machine learning and augmented reality capabilities of the phones. But at the end of the day is it a faster processor than any on an iPhone before. What is the pricing of the new iPhones in India? The iPhone Xs is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 1,14,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 1,34,900 for the 512GB model.

The iPhone XS Max is priced Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 1,24,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 1,44,900 for the 512GB model. In comparison, the iPhone XR has a starting price of Rs 76,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 81,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 91,900 for the 512GB model.

What is new in the Apple Watch Series 4?

The Apple Watch Series 4 has a slew of new features. It starts with the design where the display now blends more senses in the rest of the body. It is also a larger display, though the sizes have not changed much. The Apple Watch now has two new sizes at 40mm and 44mm giving the display a much bigger feel. The crown now offer a haptic feedback while the speaker and microphone have been placed on opposite sides to improve call quality. The rear panel is now made of ceramic and comes with a ring of electrodes.

The electrodes help the phone possess the ability to take ECG from the wrist, the first over the counter device to do so. The are new watch faces and complications to make better use of these features as well as others.

Is the Apple Watch Series 4 coming to India?

An India launch date has not yet been announced. You can expect the same in a few months, most probably after the product gets clearance for launch given that it has a medical aspect to it. The fact that the Apple Watch Series 4 has FDA clearance will mean that should be an easier process. Also, it is an LTE watch and Apple will have to work with network operators again to make it available to Indian consumers.