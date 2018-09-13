Apple iPhone event 2018: 5 mind boggling numbers from technology giant’s “Gather Round”

The “Gather Round” extravaganza was conducted by the firm at the Steve Jobs Theater Cupertino in its California headquarters. (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone event 2018: In its biggest event of the year, world’s most valued company by market capitalisation Apple Inc has launched the latest Apple Watch Series 4, along with iPhone Xs and Xs Max. The “Gather Round” extravaganza was conducted by the firm at the Steve Jobs Theater Cupertino in its California headquarters.

CEO Tim Cook flagged off the event after going over some Apple history, taking the audience back to the original Apple II computer and the first Mac from decades ago. “We aim to put the customer at the centre of whatever we do. Today, iPhone X is the number 1 smartphone in the world,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said, adding that the firm has achieved a customer satisfaction level of 98 per cent. In the event, Cook also said that Apple is all set to ship its two-billionth iOS mobile device, in just more than a decade! We take a closer look at five mind boggling number from the mega event that will blow your mind.

2 billion iOS mobile devices

Taking stock of how far the firm has come from the days of the first Mac from more than three decades ago, Tim Cook said that Apple has achieved a major milestone of shipping 2 billion iOS mobile device.

Customers per year

“Apple’s stores around the world are welcoming 500 million customers a year,” Tim Cook noted in the event. He also added that the firm enjoys customer satisfaction rate of 98 percent. Notably, legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett recently said that the iPhone is enormously underpriced. “In terms of its utility to people and what they get for a thousand dollars… you can have a dinner party that would cost that, and here this is, and what it does for you, it’s incredible,” he told in an interview to CNBC.

iPhone revenue

The event assumes significance as the iPhone still generates the vast majority of Apple’s revenues, and new models spur unit and revenue growth for the tech giant. Notably, in a time span of just 10 months, since iPhone X’s launch, cumulative shipments of the smartphone have reached 63 million units, as at the end of August. According to a report in “The counterpoint” revenue of iPhone X alone was higher than each of the top five smartphone brands — Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi — except Samsung in the past ten months.

Apple shares

Even as the event began, Apple shares spiked to erase the day’s declines, though they immediately settled back lower. Notably, Apple shares have risen 334 times in the last 21 years. Apple became the first US company to cross the $1 trillion in market capitalisation in August this year. “Investors who smelled a good thing in 1980, when Apple went public at $22 a share, have enjoyed a more than 40,000 percent return, according to Bloomberg data,” noted a recent Bloomberg report. Apple shares are currently trading at $225 per share.

Tim Cook’s net worth

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s net worth is estimated at a whopping $625 million. Earlier, he became richer by over $57 million in a jiffy when he sold shares given to him as the company’s market cap earlier this month exceeded $1 trillion for the first time.